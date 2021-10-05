OL win widely on the lawn of BK Häcken in the Women’s Champions League

After a twenty-one month absence, Ada Hegerberg has returned to competition. Sonia Bompastor, OL coach, had announced that there was a possibility of making her play this Tuesday evening, on the lawn of BK Häcken, for the Rhodaniennes’ debut in the group stage of the Champions League . ” Everything is possible, we will see depending on the scenario of the match “, she had indicated. The 2018 Ballon d’Or came into play in the 79th minute in place of Catarina Macario, when the score was secured and her team led 3-0. In addition to the victory, this event will remain a highlight of the evening for the Lyonnaises, a few days after recovering Griedge Mbock, another long-time injured.
A thought for Amel Majri
The Rhone, deprived of Wendie Renard and Amel Majri (injured), quickly gained the advantage over their opponents by opening the scoring in the 10th minute by Melvine Malard, who was able to take a cross from Daniëlle van de Donk. The Lyonnaises, who celebrated this first goal by showing a jersey flocked in the name of Majri, victim of a serious left knee injury last Friday in Bordeaux (4-1) and whose season is over, pushed but did not could not make the break in the first period despite a double opportunity just before the break with a strike from Malard repelled by Falk, the goalkeeper of BK Häcken, then a pivot shot from Bruun, slightly hit by the door, who finished on the transversal (45th + 1).
As soon as they resumed, they stepped on the accelerator. Macario took advantage of a badly cleared ball from the head by Norgaard Gevitz to make the break (48th). Five minutes later, the Göteborg team cracked again on a Bacha corner extended by Egurrola and deflected into his own goal by Larsen (53rd). The Lyonnaises, who have started this group stage in the best possible way, will return to the Champions League next week with the reception of Benfica on Thursday at Décines. Bayern and Benfica, the other two teams in the group face each other this Tuesday from 9 p.m.