OL win widely on the lawn of BK Häcken in the Women’s Champions League

A thought for Amel Majri

The Rhone, deprived of Wendie Renard and Amel Majri (injured), quickly gained the advantage over their opponents by opening the scoring in the 10th minute by Melvine Malard, who was able to take a cross from Daniëlle van de Donk. The Lyonnaises, who celebrated this first goal by showing a jersey flocked in the name of Majri, victim of a serious left knee injury last Friday in Bordeaux (4-1) and whose season is over, pushed but did not could not make the break in the first period despite a double opportunity just before the break with a strike from Malard repelled by Falk, the goalkeeper of BK Häcken, then a pivot shot from Bruun, slightly hit by the door, who finished on the transversal (45th + 1).