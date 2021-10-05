Oli (from Bigflo and Oli) will be Raphaël de Casabianca’s next guest

As revealed by Raphaël de Casabianca on his account Twitter Sunday, Oli will be his next guest in Meeting in unknown land. The host of the France 2 show posted a photo of him and the rapper on the tarmac of an airport, both ready to take off. Bigflo’s brother obviously appears blindfolded, the guests of the program only discovering the destination of the trip at the very last moment.





If Raphaël de Casabianca gives no clue about this destination, according to The Parisian this Monday it could be the island of Madagascar, where the host and Oli would have landed this morning.

Oli succeeds Vianney

As the daily reports, Bigflo and Oli had expressed their wish to participate in the show four years ago, on the set of Do not touch My TV. “We have always watched it as a family,” Oli explained in particular. It’s super poetic. There is a message at the end where we learn that this part of the globe is in danger. And the dream is visibly coming true for the artist, a journey that viewers will soon discover.

As a reminder, the last personality to have embarked with Raphaël de Casabianca is the singer Vianney. Their trip to Ethiopia was broadcast last spring on France 2.