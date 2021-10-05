OM and OL risk big

The first receptions of OM and OL this season in the Europa League have given rise to overflows. UEFA promises to crack down soon.

It was expected, OM and OL are unlikely to escape punishment. On September 30, the receptions of Galatasaray at the Vélodrome and Brondby at the Groupama Stadium, as part of the 2e lifting of the Europa League, gave rise to overflows in the stands. Facts that have obviously not gone unnoticed by UEFA, which according to L’Equipe has already opened a disciplinary investigation against the two Olympics.

A council at the seat of the European confederation is scheduled for October 18, for deliberation and a verdict expected on October 22. In Marseille, the use of pyrotechnic devices and the numerous throwing objects observed between the North turn and the visitors’ parking lot motivated UEFA to take up the case – especially since the match was suspended for eight minutes. In Lyon, it is an invasion of the ground and obstructions of passage within the enclosure of the stadium which are under study.





Heavy liabilities for both clubs

On the judicial level, these various scuffles, prolonged in both cases outside the stadium at the end of the game, resulted in arrests: five in Marseille; seven in Lyon. The UEFA Arsenal to crack down in turn is wide. OM and OL, for these two wasted evenings, incur sanctions ranging from a simple fine to full and repeated in camera. In the past, the two clubs have also been hit with even more serious sentences, but suspended.

In 2018, in the wake of his formidable career as a finalist in the Europa League, Marseille was suspended from European competitions, with a probationary period of two years. The reprieve no longer holds, therefore, but in view of this history, UEFA could be all the less lenient. The same goes for the Gones, who had suffered a similar sanction after a heated match against Besiktas Istanbul at Parc OL.

