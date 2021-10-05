OM: Di Meco annoyed by Sampaoli’s choices

After a good start to the season, Olympique de Marseille has slowed down in recent weeks with 4 consecutive games without a win in all competitions. Consultant for RMC radio, the former Marseillais Eric Di Meco begins to annoy the choices of the Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

“Over these last few games, I watch the team rosters with caution. What is starting to annoy me is that he doesn’t play the best players and doesn’t put the players in their position. brought in Lirola to put him midfielder, or that Gerson must play almost left-back so that we then say that he sucks … Maybe it’s not Neymar or Ronaldo, but he’s Brazilian international . If he does not play at his post, it may be normal that he is less good, “said the ex-defender, before returning to the management of the Argentinian’s goalkeepers with the tenure of Pau Lopez in place of Steve Mandanda.





“What I saw this weekend confirms what I think he is shooting himself in the foot with this story about the goalkeeper. It is going to be the shitty stick for him, if he is. stubbornly like that “, finished Di Meco on Tuesday.

