on human rights, “the UN has let itself be manipulated” – Liberation

While seven representatives of the United Nations are expelled from Addis Ababa, “Liberation” reveals behind the scenes of the commission of inquiry into human rights violations in Tigray in which the organization has agreed to participate. This overwhelming observation confirms the powerlessness of the international community in the face of the ongoing tragedy.

UN Secretary General António Guterres declared himself “Shocked”, Both Washington and Paris immediately expressed their disapproval. But the Addis Ababa ultimatum did expire on Sunday: the Ethiopian authorities had indeed given seventy-two hours on Thursday to seven representatives of UN agencies, including the local head of Unicef ​​and the coordinator of UN agencies. UN humanitarian affairs on the spot, to pack their bags and leave the country. At issue: their cries of alert on the catastrophic situation in the northern region of Tigray, the scene of a civil war started in November and subject to a blockade imposed by the central power. Which persists in isolating this province of more than 5 million inhabitants, even if it means leaving them to starve.





Draped in the defense of their national sovereignty, the Ethiopian leaders do not appreciate criticism of their way of handling the conflict between them and the rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Former masters of the country until 2018, the latter were first driven from their regional stronghold in November. Before …