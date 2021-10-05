on TikTok, she teaches self-palpation techniques

Cynthia shares in videos on the social network what she learned from her breast cancer.

This is not a viral challenge or a humorous account as we usually see on TikTok. Cynthia, 36, created her account “cynthia_ka” last September to share information about breast cancer: How to learn to detect it yourself? How to dress when you have had your breast removed? How to talk about it around you? So many questions that the young woman faced six years ago.

Read also >>> “My best friend has breast cancer”: guide for relatives





It was while self-palpating in the shower in 2016 that Cynthia discovered she had a lump. Worried, she consults her gynecologist and the verdict falls: she is diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. After the shock of the announcement, the young woman realizes that she is not sufficiently informed on the procedure to follow. “I am going out and I have no idea where to go, I have no information on which hospital to choose,” she tells “HuffPost.” “

Cynthia went through a mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. Before this last step, Cynthia had lived with a prosthesis. After eight months it didn’t hold and the doctors had …

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

VIDEO: Géraldine Dormoy: “Carrying cancer is a bit like carrying a child”:

Read also