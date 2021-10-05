On video games, it is stronger than Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft combined

Judicial soap opera since last year, the Epic VS Apple trial has not finished revealing all its secrets. Evidenced by the profits made in 2019 by Apple thanks to its digital store: they are far superior to the giants of the industry.

As we know, Apple does not develop its own video games. If it has the exclusivity of certain titles with Apple Arcade (subscription which allows to play a catalog of a hundred titles), it has above all a foothold in the video game market thanks to the App Store. This is the name of its digital store, which hosts many titles. And it is mainly thanks to these that the apple brand makes its bread.

Stronger than Nintendo, Sony, Xbox and Blizzard

And yes: as a reminder, Apple recovers 30% of the income generated by sales on its store. For example, if a customer buys 13,500 V-Bucks (the currency of Fortnite) for $ 100, 30% of the sale will go to Apple, or $ 30. However, the shop hosts hens that lay golden eggs: Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Pokémon GO or even Arena of Valor. It ends up, we suspect, by generating a lot of revenue for Apple. And it is The Wall Street Journal which puts a figure on it: it would be 7.3 billion euros generated thanks to gaming in 2019. A figure all the more dizzying when we know that it is more than Nintendo, Sony, Xbox, and Activision Blizzard … combined!





This figure comes from The Wall Street Journal, which analyzed documents from the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite. A court drama that began last summer: Epic Games indicates that Apple uses anti-competitive practices with this 30% commission. Nevertheless, Wall Street Journal also indicates that this figure of 8.5 billion profits was refuted by the lawyer of Apple.. He states that the company never wanted to calculate the profits generated by this section alone. An assertion undermined by the words of Tim Cook, the president of Apple himself since he had estimated that the Apple Store was making a profit but therefore, without calculating it:

We haven’t measured the App Store profits, but, you know, I got a hunch

Whether this figure turns out to be true or false, Apple is likely to benefit from it anyway. We will still note the marginality of the figure in comparison with the total profit generated by the company: more than 50% of the Apple brand’s profits are from the sale of iPhones, for a total of $ 275 billion.

Source: Wall Street Journal