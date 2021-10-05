one month before COP26, the pressure is increasing on the States

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a climate strike organized by students in Milan (Italy) on October 1, 2021. FLAVIO LO SCALZO / REUTERS

New momentum, but still a lot of work. This is what came out of the three days of preparation for the crucial global climate conference to be held in Glasgow (Scotland) in November. The ministers and representatives of some fifty countries – the United States, China, India, France, Japan but also developing countries and islands – participated in Milan, Italy, from Thursday September 30 to Saturday October 2, at the “pre-COP26”, a warm-up round supposed to tackle the sensitive issues that will be at the heart of COP26 in a month.

“Everyone understands that Glasgow will mark a critical step in establishing the ambition of this decisive decade”, commented Alok Sharma, the British president of COP26, during the final press conference on Saturday. Welcoming discussions “Very constructive”, with a “Real sense of urgency”, he noted a “Consensus that we need to do more to make it possible to limit warming to 1.5 ° C “.





“These three days have shown a good state of mind, with less recriminations than before, also notes a negotiator from a Western country. But we have to be honest, even if we keep the hope that new commitments will soon be made, it will be very difficult to obtain, by COP26, climate plans that put us on a trajectory of 1, 5 ° C. “

According to the latest United Nations (UN) assessment, current commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, made voluntarily by states, are leading the planet to global warming. “Catastrophic” 2.7 ° C by the end of the century, far from the Paris Agreement target of limiting it to well below 2 ° C, and if possible to 1.5 ° C.

This international treaty, sealed in 2015, provides for states to submit new plans – “Nationally determined contributions” (NDC in English) – more ambitious every five years until reaching the maximum carbon neutrality in 2050. The first deadline of this raising of ambition must take place at the COP26, from October 31 to November 12, a conference postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as of July 31, a deadline set by the UN, only 113 parties had submitted new NDCs out of the 191 to have ratified the Paris Agreement. This left 78 countries, accounting for half of global emissions (mainly China, India, Turkey and Saudi Arabia), which had not delivered new commitments.

