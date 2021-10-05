OnePlus presents OxygenOS 12, a last version of the interface before saying goodbye

OxygenOS 12 will be the last version of the OnePlus interface, before its merger with Oppo’s ColorOS. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro can already benefit from it.

Despite its plan to merge OxygenOS with ColorOS, OnePlus still decided to offer an update to its interface after the stable version of Android 12 was made available (but not yet for the general public).

This update, offered in Open Beta, is simply called OxygenOS 12 and is already available for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Chinese brand explains that it has focused on three areas for this update: “Work, Rest and Play”. By the way, there are also two features from ColorOS: customizable dark mode and private safe.

Reworked visuals

First project: the visuals of the icons have been revised “Based on geometric deconstruction”, writes the mark. “With more direct typographies, users can easily understand key messages, which makes OxygenOS 12 more inclusive and open to users from different cultures and regions. “ Here is the result below:





The icons of the main applications have also been slightly reworked for this version based on Android 12.

Application Note

The Note application has also been upgraded with OxygenOS 12. It incorporates new features like Doodle, which allows you to take notes on the fly.

Other productivity-related features have been reviewed. It is now also possible to customize the side panel of the phone. A new function called Scout should also allow access to any content on the device, “Whether it is a document, a contact, a song or a web item”, with a simple request.

Rest and play not forgotten

OnePlus offers a new feature in addition to its Zen Mode, Work Life Balance (WLB) 2.0. This allows “Classify notifications and messages from different applications and sort them by priority”. A bit like the Concentration mode of iOS 15, OxygenOS 12 will also allow to automate the transition from work mode to private life mode “Depending on the location of the office, the Wi-Fi network or a specific schedule”.

For the game part, OxygenOS 12 offers a voice modulator on five games (PUBG, CODM, LOLM, FreeFire, Fortnite). This allows you to change your voice during in-game discussions, which ensures more confidentiality.

Canvas AOD and availability

Last but not least, Canvas AOD, the functionality that creates a wireframe of the user-ice has been updated. “It now adapts to different image sizes, supports image scaling and allows users to erase lines, making images more customizable and the end result more realistic. “

The Open Beta test version is now available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. It will arrive on other models (OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, Nord CE 5G) in future updates.