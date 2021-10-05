Ophélie Meunier and her baby-bump, Iris Mittenaere and El Glaoui … The Etam Live Show 2021 fashion show is full of stars (PHOTOS)

It has become one of the major events of Parisian fashion week. Monday, October 4 took place the parade Etam Live Show from the French lingerie brand. The opportunity for many celebrities, including Ophélie Meunier, Iris Mittenaere or even Léna Situations, to pose on the red carpet.
It has been more than a decade now that Etam has created the event with its fashion show every year. An awaited moment during which the lingerie brand presents its new collection in the heart of the capital, with a maximum of good humor and people in the front row. In 2019, the French brand brought together on the red carpet of its very glamorous Laetitia Casta show, Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip who came in love. Last year, Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui, Marc Lavoine and Line Papin also attended as a couple. So, in this fall 2021, while L’Oréal Paris gathered a shower of stars facing the Eiffel Tower and the Dior show invited Deva Cassel, Elsa Zylberstein and Camille Cottin, which celebrities applauded the show Etam Live Show ? We take stock in pictures!
Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui, Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez: all as a couple at the Etam Live Show!
the parade Etam Live Show 2021 took place in the heart of Paris, in front of the superb Opéra Garnier. New: host Marie Portolano hosted the evening, broadcast on W9. On stage, in addition to the models presenting the brand’s new collection, the public was able to applaud several artists: the Australian group Shouse, Molly Lewis, Lala & ce or Le Diouck and singer Imany. And on the red carpet? Like last year, Iris Mittenaere came with Diego El Glaoui, while Laury Thilleman was with Juan Arbelaez (the opportunity for the former Miss France to tease the chef on his coming to this parade like no other!).
Léna Situations and sexy Maeva Coucke
Lena Situations and Maeva Coucke came alone. They had both bet on a sexy outfit: the YouTuber, who also sometimes poses naturally, had opted for a dress that played on transparency, while the former Miss France wore a simple black lace bra under her white jacket. Wiser, Ophélie Meunier for her part unveiled … her baby-bump! Recently gone on maternity leave, the presenter of M6 seems to take full advantage of this special moment.
Find all the photos from the red carpet of the Etam Live Show 2021 fashion show in our special slideshow this way.