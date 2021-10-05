Ophélie Meunier pregnant: her baby bump in the spotlight in a princess dress

A future mother who is fishing! At 33 years old, Ophélie Meunier is going through a second pregnancy which seems to take place in joy and good humor. The host of Restricted zone, who is due to give birth this October, is not languishing at home waiting for the contractions to start. On October 4, 2021, she was out again.

Is the front row of the Etam parade, which was held from the Opéra Garnier in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, which Ophélie Meunier was seen. The young woman, already spotted the day before at another fashion event with the VIPs, was all smiles wearing a rock-style leather jacket and a long loose dress with embroidered floral patterns. She was able to attend the presentation of the brand’s new lingerie collection – which suffered the global blackout of several social networks on which they were unable to broadcast the live of the parade – alongside Camille Lellouche in particular.





Shortly before settling down comfortably in front of the models’ podium, Ophélie Meunier posed for the photographers on the occasion of the photocall and, undoubtedly fulfilled by her new pregnancy, the journalist did not hesitate to tenderly caress her stomach. Tick ​​tock, tick tock, it’s only a matter of days before baby does not have the tip of his nose since Gala affirmed in its pages last April that the star of M6 had been pregnant since February.

Ophélie Meunier is therefore impatiently awaiting the arrival of a baby, the fruit of her marriage to producer Mathieu Vergne. The couple, who married in February 2018, already have a baby boy named Joseph (2 years old). Last August, Ophélie Meunier announced the start of her maternity leave on Instagram. “At the end of August it is the start of my maternity leave, I am preparing to welcome our second little one. I leave for a few weeks the orders of Restricted zone on M6 in Florence De Soultrait and Unexpected Journal on RTL to Anaïs Bouton. (…) For the time being, I will be enjoying some magical and precious family moments and I will be very happy to see you at the beginning of January! Take care of yourself !“, she said then.