Orpea wins on the stock market, the financial prosecutor is investigating the group of retirement homes, company news

The Orpea action suddenly stalled Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon, according to the announcement, by the magazine Challenges, that a search took place at the headquarters of the group of retirement homes last March as part of a preliminary investigation for complicity in tax fraud and aggravated money laundering. Around 4:45 p.m., she lost another 4%, to 95.94 euros.

The retirement home manager responded in a statement: “ In March 2021, a search took place at the head office of Orpea, followed by the hearing of certain employees of the group by investigators. On this occasion, Orpea fully cooperated in the various investigations carried out and will continue to do so. Not being a party to the proceedings, Orpea does not have access to the file. To the best of the group’s knowledge, the investigations relate to the sale in 2008 of a retirement home in Orpea in France and more particularly the tax treatment of this sale by sellers outside the group. In addition, the information available to the group confirms that there was no retro-commission. Therefore, Orpea and its managers are not directly concerned. “





Several executives heard

In an article published this Tuesday afternoon, Challenges reveals that a search was carried out at the headquarters of the group, in Puteaux, by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses (OCLCIFF), last March. ” Several executives were then heard by the police, including the director general Yves Le Masne. At issue: the financial package that made it possible to buy some retirement homes in France, »Specifies the weekly.

Before specifying: ” It was the Marseille prosecutor’s office which initiated the case following a complaint from the tax authorities, by opening a preliminary investigation for tax fraud, complicity in fraud and aggravated money laundering. Before divesting himself, in early 2017, for the benefit of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office. The case has its origins in the purchase of an independent retirement home by Orpea, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. The transaction, amounting to nearly nine million euros, was reportedly carried out via intermediaries, holders of companies abroad, with the aim of reducing the taxation of sellers. Investigators also suspect the existence of retro-commissions, amounting to two million. “



