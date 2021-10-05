Our opinion on “Die can wait”, the new James Bond to see in the cinema

The destiny of the James Bond franchise is as chaotic as the life of the famous secret agent. After revitalizing the saga with “Skyfall” in 2012 – a huge box office hit that grossed over $ 1 billion – director Sam Mendes offered a second half-hearted opus with “Specter” in 2015: a film that does the job without providing a memorable plot. With “only” $ 800 million in revenue, the public got it right.

The 25th opus, “Dying can wait”, was therefore the opportunity to start afresh on new bases and – above all – to offer Daniel Craig a start worthy of the name, since it is the last appearance of the actor in the guise of Bond. After a change of director, two changes of screenwriters, an interruption of filming due to injury to Daniel Craig, then another due to a fire, and a release date pushed back five times, the film finally arrives in French theaters. this Wednesday, October 6.

“Dying can wait” is a blockbuster between tradition and modernity, since the two historic writers of the saga, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, sign the script again, while the camera is entrusted to Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of “Beasts of No Nations “and the series” True Detective “, the first American to feature a James Bond.

The film is a direct sequel to “Specter”. It opens with a sequence worthy of a dream, where Bond spins the perfect love with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) in Italy. The idyllic journey is quickly interrupted by the return of the agents of Specter, determined to end the life of the secret agent. This episode convinces the secret agent of the impossibility of living his love.

After this prologue, we find Bond five years later, living a peaceful retirement, all alone in Jamaica. A short-term retirement, since his old friend Felix Leiter, the CIA agent played by Jeffrey Wright, already present in “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace”, comes to find him to offer him a freelance mission: l ‘help find a missing scientist with a potentially very dangerous new weapon. Unsurprisingly, James Bond will quickly cross paths with his former MI-6 colleagues.

A solid blockbuster

Without revealing the multiple twists of the plot – and there are many during the 2h43 that the film lasts – we can say that “Dying can wait” is a very solid blockbuster, where all the ingredients of a good James Bond are there: spectacular action scenes, luxurious settings and exotic landscapes are all waiting for you. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s staging shows a certain visual inventiveness. We will remember, in addition to the opening in Italy, a sequence of infiltration and chase in Cuba, a shot of a commando rappelling down a skyscraper in London at sunset, or even the finale suffocating in a cold war bunker.





If the film’s script is fairly classic, it treats the subject of espionage with modernity, thanks in particular to the involvement of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the script. The paw of the creator of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” is immediately visible in the sharp dialogue of some scenes, and the new female characters who shine on the screen.

Thus, Lashana Lynch, black actress known in particular for her role in “Captain Marvel”, joins the franchise as new agent 007. Her casting had made a lot of talk at the time of its announcement, becoming a symbol of the race for inclusiveness from American studios to the era of #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, where 20th century icons are all being retired one by one. If, unsurprisingly, her character symbolizes a rapidly changing world and leaves James Bond aside, she also forms an explosive duo with Daniel Craig, without ever stealing the limelight either.

The other revelation in the film is Ana de Armas. Already seen on the screen alongside Daniel Craig in “Knives Out”, she radiates her presence in the film’s sequence in Cuba, thanks to a role of James Bond Girl which turns all the clichés of the genre upside down. We would have liked to see her longer.

Even the character of Léa Seydoux, rather erased in the previous film, is rehabilitated here, since the scenario enriches her past and places her as an actress of the story in its own right.

A villain who is too discreet

By taking up the thread of the story started in “Specter”, and by bringing back the main protagonists, including the villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), now behind bars, “Dying can wait” takes the risk of alienating those who are not regular spectators of the saga. They can indeed miss some references, and a (re) viewing of “Specter” can be advised before going to see this new opus, if you want to enjoy it 100%.

Because “Dying can wait” was clearly built as the culmination of the saga that began in 2005 with “Casino Royale”. Daniel Craig plays a hero tired after a life of being pursued by ever more powerful and invisible enemies. James Bond is like cornered and has had enough of hiding. On this side, the film offers an end to the height of the mark that the actor has imposed on a franchise that is about to celebrate its 60 years.

This, however, comes at the expense of “Die Can Wait” main villain Lyutsifer Safin, a former Specter assassin turned terrorist and played by Rami Malek. This one, while coldness and distance, struggles to stay in memory.

