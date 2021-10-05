Our six favorite “little Venice” in France

They are crossed by canals, their colored facades are reflected in their waves and you can sometimes navigate between their banks … Among the fifty or so “little Venice” listed in France, a selection of six of them with a sweet fragrance of dolce vita.

Pont-Audemer, the little Norman Venice (Eure)

“(…) Its banks owe nothing to those of the Loire; they are graceful, they are adorned with houses, trees, little willows, little canals that are brought out of this great river: in truth, that is beautiful …This is what Madame de Sévigné wrote about Pont-Audemer (Normandy) in a letter written on May 2, 1689 to Madame de Grignan. This Little Venice has therefore developed for a long time on the banks of the Risle, where part of the leathers which equipped the army of William the Conqueror in the 11th century were tanned. In 1800, the city had 80 tanners. Thierry Hermès, founder of the Hermès house, learned the trade of saddler there, apprenticed to a saddler-harness maker. A walk and a treasure hunt allow you to follow in his footsteps, on dry ground.

Kayaking on the canals

Rather than being transported by a gondolier, it’s up to you to use the oar, in a kayak, for a sporting discovery with the Castors de la Risle club, outing from 1 hour 15 minutes to 12 €. New: a historical audio guide, with sketches read by actors, as well as lifelines along the route, for breaks along the water.

Amiens, the little Venice of the North (Somme)

The Belu quay in the Saint-Leu district of Amiens. Alexis Poraszka

La dolce vita reigns along the pedestrianized Quai Belu in the Saint-Leu district. “The terraces are filled until the evening, then the students take over to party there at night”, describes Paul-Eric Decle, president of the Amiens tourist office. In the Middle Ages, the mills were omnipresent in this popular district, stronghold of the craftsmen. Fallen into disuse for a while, these banks of the Somme with their colorful facades are experiencing a new lease of life. A water market is held there every Saturday morning. Market gardeners sell their products there aboard cornet boats, with the ends raised to facilitate docking. The vegetables come from the hortillonnages, 300 hectares of former cultivable marshes interspersed with canals, the other side of this little Venice of the North.

Island hopping festival

Although smaller in scope, the International Hortillonnages Garden Festival has nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to the Venice Biennale. Until October 17, poetic installations mark out a route to be discovered by boat, according to the islets, rental of a boat from € 19 for 2h30.

Annecy, the little Venice of the Alps (Haute-Savoie)

The Old Town of Annecy. Gilles Piel

La Sérénissime has its lagoon, the little Venice of the Alps its famous lake. “The two are inseparable and complementary», Notes Etienne Andréys, vice-president of Grand Annecy Sustainable Tourism. Unlike its Italian model, the canals are closed to navigation and in a limited number, certain underground portions. The outlet of the lake, the Thiou, has long served as a river route to bring goods and food to the heart of the city. In 1874, the engineer Sadi Carnot, future President of the Republic, set up a system of locks for the benefit of water mills for the textile and metallurgical industries. From now on, we stroll on the quays of the Vassé and Thiou canal, whose waters separate on the bow of the Palace not… of the Doges, but of the Isle.

Romantic cliché

Take a selfie on the Pont des Amours, the metal footbridge that spans the Vassé canal. Its railings are not covered with padlocks as much as the Accademia Bridge in Venice, but almost. With its boats lined up along the quay, this romantic shot had been retained among the official photos of the Windows 7 wallpapers.

Colmar, little Venice (Haut-Rhin)

On the quays filled with geranium, we don’t drink a spritz but a glass of Riesling! Press photo

It is boatmen and not gondoliers who take you by boat on the canals of the Krutenau district, narrow and winding like those of the Serenissima, bordered by half-timbered houses that fall steeply. One of these flat-bottomed boat trips leaves from the Saint-Pierre bridge (€ 7, Sweet Narcisse, barques-colmar.fr), to a wilder part. This meeting place offers one of the prettiest views of Little Venice, the Saint-Martin collegiate church in the background. On the quays filled with geranium, you don’t drink a spritz but a glass of Riesling. Like the City of Masks, Colmar has its carnival, a Cavalcade that lasts an entire weekend in March.

Lunch or dinner on the quays

The Three Fishes. The chef of this family address, Gilles Seiler, grew up on the banks of the Lauch (and, like a good kid of the neighborhood, he even fell into it!). It offers seafood and river products including a pike perch on a bed of sauerkraut, white butter and small bacon (€ 22).

Les Trois Poissons, 15 quai de la Poissonnerie, Colmar. Phone. : 03 89 41 25 21.

Bord’eau Restaurant. Along the Lauch, behind its beautiful trompe l’oeil façade, chef Jean-Yves Schillinger has opened this bistronomic address, in addition to his two-star restaurant, JY’S, transferred to the new Colmar MGallery inaugurated in July.

Bord’eau Restaurant, 17 rue de la Poissonnerie, 68000 Colmar. Phone. : 03 89 21 53 65.

L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, the Comtadine Venice (Vaucluse)

Located in the heart of the Avignon, Cavaillon and Carpentras triangle, this small Vaucluse town is nicknamed the “Comtadine Venice”. COUNTRY OF SORGUES / HOCQUEL A

This fishing village was built in the 12th century on stilts, in the middle of the marshes. From 1274 to 1791, this island bathed by the Sorgue was part of the Comtat Venaissin, a state that belonged to the Pope. The etymology of the term “venaissin”, at the origin of the name of the neighboring village of Beaumes-de-Venise, has absolutely nothing to do with the Serenissima. But the configuration of the city is not without resemblance to its Venetian sidekick … It is crossed by canals, at the edge of which water mills allowed the development of silk, wool and paper factories. Its collegiate Church of Our Lady of the Angels recalls Italian churches with its Roman-looking facade and its rich interior decoration from the 17th century. As for its traditional fishing boats, long and thin, called Nègo Chin – “the drowning dog” in Provençal – because of their instability, they are maneuvered by a boatman standing at the back, like a gondolier.

Hunting along the water

Antique dealers and second-hand dealers follow one another along the water, within the third stronghold in Europe for this trade after London and the Saint-Ouen flea market. Next meeting: the Antiques Art & You fair on October 29 and November 1, 2021.

Brantôme, the Venice of Périgord (Dordogne)

Boat trip on the Dronne in Brantôme. Press photo

This charming village in the Périgord Vert is surrounded by water, on an island surrounded by the currents of the Dronne. The bell tower of its Benedictine abbey is said to be one of the oldest in France: it dates from the 11th century, the same period as the initial construction of the campanile of Saint Mark of Venice, rebuilt in 1912. Medieval style houses or Renaissance line its shores; a 16th century angled bridge provides access to a monks’ garden planted with hundreds of trees. Brantôme also has the characteristic of sheltering troglodyte shelters, including the enigmatic Cave of the Last Judgment, with monumental bas-reliefs.

Discovery cruise

Embark on an electric boat cruise to discover the heritage of Brantôme before crossing the narrow meanders of wild islets, according to the maneuvers of the boatmen helped by long poles, € 9 for a 50-minute ride with brantomecroisieres.com. Tour of the village by canoe from € 16 (two places), brantomecanoe.com and allocanoes24.com.

