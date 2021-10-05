Over 1000 euros off the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop!

Today, Amazon has an excellent offer on the Predator Helios 300 gaming PC from ACER with a price of 784 euros instead of 1799 euros, a reduction of 56%!

Amazon is now offering a new XXL offer on the Acer Predator Helios 300 computer with a reduction of exactly 1015 euros! Be careful with this price, it will quickly go away, we advise you not to hesitate too much if you are looking for a premium gaming laptop PC offering excellent value for money.

A premium gaming PC

The Predator Helios 300 is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core IntelCore i7-10750H processor along with 16GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) Max Q graphics card. Like all Predator laptops, this last one uses Aeroblade 3D cooling technology, which reduces noise while increasing airflow to optimize performance, whatever the task at hand. If the heat becomes more important, it is Predator CoolBoost that comes into play by increasing the fan speed according to the heat generated, thus keeping essential areas continuously cooled.





This Helios 300 PH315-53-74VP model also includes a 15.6-inch ComfyView LCD (IPS Technology, Matte panel) screen with an FHD definition and a refresh rate of 144Hz. And has full connectivity including HDMI 2.0, a MiniDP port and USB 3.2 (with support for generations 1 and 2), not to mention Killer’s E26001 Ethernet controller with Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, Bluetooth 5.0 or DTS X Ultra sound.

On the storage side, you will be entitled here to a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD coupled to a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive, more than enough to store your games and other applications.

Finally, its 4-cell Li-ion battery (58.7Wh, 15.4 V) with a capacity of 3815 mAh will provide an autonomy of up to 6 hours. Its dimensions are 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm for a weight of 2.3 kg.

