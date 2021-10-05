OVHcloud IPO: the share offered between 18.5 and 20 euros

This award values ​​the French cloud champion between 3.5 and 3.75 billion euros. The first listing is scheduled for October 15.





The group hopes to raise 350 million euros in this operation. (AFP / PHILIPPE HUGUEN)

The French cloud champion OVHcloud wants to go public with a proposed share price between 18.5 and 20 euros, valuing it between 3.5 and 3.75 billion euros, he announced on Tuesday 5 October. The first listing is scheduled for October 15. The group hopes to raise 350 million euros in this operation. Founder Octave Klaba and his family will remain in the majority after the operation.





Based in Roubaix (North), the company with more than 2,400 employees and 632 million euros in turnover is one of the stars of French tech. It first established itself as a web host and then succeeded in building a European offer in a cloud market largely dominated by American giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

No dividends for future shareholders



Cloud providers make the enormous computing capacity of their data centers available to their customers, with an advantage in terms of cost and continuous adaptation to changing computing and storage power requirements.

The leaders of the fast-growing group predict a sales growth rate of 25% by 2025, but warned that there was no dividend distribution planned for future shareholders, the group wanting to focus before everything about the investment, with 2 billion euros planned for the period 2020-2025.

The OVHcloud IPO will be the third this year for a large French tech company, after that of the musical nugget Believe in June and that in September of the cybersecurity product distribution company Exclusive Networks.