OVHCloud revises -a little- its ambitions downwards

The initial public offering on Euronext is becoming clearer for OVHCloud. The nugget of Roubaix (North), the second historic unicorn of French Tech and the first to try the deep end of the markets, announced the terms of the operation on Tuesday, October 5. The company founded in 1999 by Octave Klaba, who is still at the helm, will debut on the Paris Stock Exchange on October 15. Contrary to what it announced in September, the group hopes to raise 350 million euros, less than the 400 million euros hoped for last month. The price range of its share will be between 18.5 and 20 euros, which values ​​the company between 3.5 and 3.75 billion euros. This is a little less than what was hoped internally – 4 billion euros according to the Financial Times – and it will be, in the best case, as much or barely more than Sorare, the last unicorn to date valued. 3.7 billion euros.

In detail, founder Octave Klaba and his family will remain largely in the majority after the operation, with a stake of around 70%. The US investment funds KKR and TowerBrook, which are reducing their stake, will each hold around 8.4% and the free float will be between 11.47 and 13.19% of the capital.

The ambition to become an alternative to GAFAM

Twenty-two years after its creation, the cloud nugget is one of the main stars of French tech. With 2,400 employees mainly in France, OVHCloud markets both hosting infrastructures for companies, but also a cloud-based service platform. Growing thanks to the digital revolution, cloud computing makes it possible to dematerialize the IT infrastructure of companies: cloud providers make the enormous computing capacities of their data centers available to their customers, with an advantage in terms of cost and permanent adaptation to variations in computing and storage power requirements.

In this very competitive market, OVHCloud is playing the sovereignty card. His hope: to embody a “sovereign European cloud”, in other words a credible and solid alternative to the world market leaders, the Americans Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. A relevant strategy at a time when the Old Continent is waking up to its digital sovereignty and when companies are realizing the benefits of multi-cloud, that is to say of the division of their IT infrastructure between several hosting providers.

But this is only the beginning of the road for OVHCloud: very far from the American giants, the company claims 1.6 million customers (half of which in France) and a turnover of 632 million euros in 2020. , where that of its prestigious competitors amounts to tens of billions of dollars per year.

“Europe lacks players who can deliver a complete, secure and sovereign cloud ecosystem, and this is the place that OVHCloud wants and can occupy “, believes Octave Klaba.

No dividends planned to favor investment

In this context, it is not surprising that the leaders of OVHCloud – Octave Klaba and the Managing Director Michel Paulin (ex-SFR) – favor investment over the distribution of dividends. A common practice in tech but which may chill new investors unfamiliar with it, they warned that there will be no distribution of dividends for future shareholders. Rather, the group plans to invest 2 billion euros over the period 2020-2025.

In hyper-growth (+ 20% per year over the last ten years) and profitable with an adjusted EBITDA of 263 million euros in 2020, OVHCloud hopes that the money raised on the stock market will help it meet four objectives. The first is from “strengthen itself in all segments of the cloud“and in particular that of the public cloud, which is growing very strongly, by relying on the promise of sovereignty.”OVH is not subject to extraterritorial law and complies with local laws, which meets the need for data sovereignty which is a major concern of CIOs “, specifies the general manager, Michel Paulin.





The second objective is to finance the transformation of OVHCloud into a player in PaaS (platform as a service), that is to say to complete its offer to offer both the hosting of IT infrastructures (IaaS or infrastructure as a service). ) but also the hardware and operating systems necessary to allow customers to develop their own business software, as do the American world leaders in the sector. The company also wishes to strengthen its international presence – in particular the rest of Europe but also North America and the Asia-Pacific zone – and to move up a notoriety and credibility course, to erase the negative impact. in terms of the image of the Strasbourg fire last March and make its services better known to businesses.

The OVHcloud IPO will be the third this year for a large French tech company, after that of the musical nugget Believe in June and that in September of the cybersecurity product distribution company Exclusive Networks.

Positive point: 2021 marks a real breakthrough for “big” tech IPOs in France. Problem: the two previous operations of the year did not thrill investors. Believe was introduced in the lower end of the initially proposed range (at 19.5 euros, i.e. a valuation of 1.9 billion euros), and the stock has remained constantly below its introductory price since (17 euros at the closing Monday). For its part, Exclusive Networks also had to choose the bottom of the range for its introduction on September 23 (20 euros, a valuation of 1.8 billion euros) and the title has remained slightly above since the start of its quotation (20.28 euros Monday at closing). A pioneer of French tech, will OVHCloud succeed in reversing the trend?

