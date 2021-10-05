Oxenfree II preview: Netflix’s first studio game seems to keep its promises

Five years after the publication of Oxenfree, Night School Studio invites us to explore the sequel to its narrative thriller. As part of this preview, we got to watch a short portion of the adventure and get comments from CEO Sean Krankel and Game Director Adam Hines.

In 2016, Oxenfree was released, a supernatural thriller choosing an abandoned military island as a unique setting; It was there that a group of teenagers decided to organize a festive evening by the fireside, only to find themselves entangled in uncomfortable spectral faults. A first acclaimed production for Night School Studio, independent team from Telltale School and Disney Interactive Studios. Now recently acquired by Netflix, it nevertheless ensures that it retains its autonomy for the making of a second component. Five years after the initial events, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals invites us a few steps from the sets of the first game, to the nebulous lands of Camena, in northern Oregon. Riley and his friend Jacob, new protagonists, are on the trail of strange signals.

Back to the roots

Same hazy backdrops and captivating melodies, same oppressive atmosphere: Oxenfree II seems to take the path of its predecessor to send us back to its special atmosphere. A direct reminder of this experience oscillating between wandering, feeling of danger and humor, to which is added once again a seductive dose of horror. In this familiar setting marked by the actions of a former heroine, Night School draws a new palette of characters, endowed with their small issues; new players will therefore not feel disoriented. A point of honor for Sean Krankel, studio director:

At first we were concerned about the need for someone to be able to play this game without knowing the previous one. So it’s essential for us that Riley’s story is very self-contained, that it is its own story. And regarding the backdrop to what’s happening on the island, it would be really cool if you play the first game because the events of the first game are threatened with being undone in the second game, but it’s not. the continuation of someone’s story.

A researcher specializing in the environment, Riley Poverly is sent to position radio transmitters at several spots in her hometown. A mission dedicated to deciphering the strange electromagnetic waves that have been disrupting the proper functioning of local equipment for months. During the portion of the game that was shown to us, the young woman was accompanied by her friend Jacob. The trips as a duo bring an indisputable narrative material, which feeds among other things on the reflections of disillusioned thirty-somethings at a pivotal period in their life.. Their conversations, partly shaped by your choices, are the raw material of the journey and seem for the time being to fill the deliciously sinister environments with a certain freshness.

We really like the idea of ​​having characters come into a time of drastic change. All of the characters in Oxenfree and Oxenfree II come at a particular time when they have to make a big decision. Something is happening to them and they have to face it. (…) And then there are these giant supernatural issues that speed up and exacerbate the process of determining who you are, who you want to be. – Adam Hines, Game Director.



Towards greater freedom

If the journey will particularly follow our duo of friends, other meetings are promised. Also our protagonist has an ingenious tool that promises some surprises: a walkie-talkie, which will receive here and there unknown calls: you are free to pick up and answer, or not, the quests submitted by strangers; “The choices in this game, we wanted them to really affect Riley and affect her relationships.“. While relying on a similar formula, Oxenfree II is thus enriched with some narrative subtleties and a more flexible writing than before.

We’re going to go into all kinds of different timelines and meet characters in other timelines as well. At the end of the day, it’s still Riley, it’s her story, it’s just the people she chooses to interact with. We’re just giving the player a lot more options in terms of choices. – Sean Krankel

Thanks to his equipment, Riley can draw and penetrate temporal cracks, when these usually arose randomly in the first episode.. The player would therefore benefit this time from better control of space-time. “In the first game, when the events happened, it was an accident. It was really the player character who accidentally triggered a domino effect of issues. With this one we wanted a more direct antagonist”, Explains Sean Krankel. Riley faces a heightened sense of danger, determined not only by paranormal phenomena, but also by very human encounters.

Our trips within the rocky village of Camena will require a few strides and climbs. And then they will put us in front of some dilemmas: will you take the risk of jumping to this remote platform, or will you prefer this safer path? There are also a handful of environmental puzzles; Ideas came to overcome the long stretches of walking that were lacking in Oxenfree, the first of the name. An aspect that would also be corrected by a less linear exploration through a map “at least twice as big“than the previous one : “We wanted the game to be more open and exploratory. All Camena is a set of open events, whereas in the first game you had to do things in a prescribed way. In it you can choose where to go and when”, Promises Krankel.

Our impressions The same only better: this is the feeling of the taste of Oxenfree II. No offense to the players of the first part who hoped for a drastic renewal, this sequel seems to rely on a formula very similar to its predecessor; which is enriched by a handful of beautiful promises in terms of freedom of action and exploration. It remains to be seen whether the writing, pillar of the game, will prove to be sufficiently consistent to keep us going.