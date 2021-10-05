Pandora Papers: Guy Forget would have benefited from an offshore company in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands

The “Pandora Papers” target many personalities and the world of sport is not spared. A few years after the “Panama Papers”, this new massive data leak exploited by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) mainly targets offshore companies created in tax havens. The Radio France investigation unit took note of it and identified Guy Forget as one of the beneficiaries of this tax optimization system. The director of Roland-Garros would have owned the company Mainland Group Limited domiciled in the British Virgin Islands from 2005 to 2016.

Already heard by a senatorial commission of inquiry into tax evasion in 2013, Forget had justified his status as a “Swiss resident” (who therefore pays his taxes there) by a desire to derive as much profit as possible from his sports career. But the creation of this company, whose total assets were 1.4 million euros at the time of its liquidation five years ago (less than a week before the “Panama Papers”) and whose mission was to “hold intellectual property rights of various sportsmen“, reveals a much more complex optimization mechanism.

Forget says he is “incompetent” and charges IMG … who returns the ball to him

So complex that Guy Forget kicked in touch when he was invited to explain how it works by Radio France. He thus considered himself incompetent in this area, the management of which fell, according to him, to IMG (International Management Group), the agency which dealt with the investment of his income during his career, until his last term as captain. of the French Davis Cup team, a period encompassing the creation of the famous offshore company.

Régis Brunet, Forget’s agent when he was a player, refused to speak. But the version of the boss of Roland-Garros is disputed by IMG. “We have no record of any association between Mainland Group Ltd and IMG. Guy Forget was a client of IMG when he was a professional tennis player, until 1997 when his representation contract officially ended“, she told Radio France.

