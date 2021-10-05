Pandora Papers: LREM deputy Sylvain Maillard, in turn, defends himself

PANDORA PAPERS – After former minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn and former MEP RN Aymeric Chauprade, it is the turn of LREM deputy from Paris Sylvain Maillard to be pinned down by the Pandora Papers, this investigation which reveals the scale of global tax evasion published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

This Tuesday, October 5, The world, one of the media members of the ICIJ, publishes a new section revealing the Beyblade spinning top business – which was all the rage in the 2010s in the playgrounds – and in which Sylvain Maillard is involved (at least on paper ), his partner Florian Deloppinot, and two other French people.

Concretely, in September 2010, a (fictitious) front company Unik Deal Limited is registered in the Seychelles, must “sell online clothes imported from Asia and the United States to France”, reports the daily. In fact, the company serves as a “financial base” for Mydestock.com, an online store that sells counterfeit Beyblade tops in France. A juicy business, since the game is so popular among young people that all the stores are out of stock, explains further The world.

“Spinning tops in the Seychelles?”

But for Hasbro, the American multinational which owns the rights to Beyblade, these tops are counterfeit because they are sold outside its network. While the names of the partners who founded the company had to remain hidden, justice nevertheless manages to find that of Florian Deloppinot, who will be sentenced in 2014 to pay 60,000 euros for counterfeiting and commercial damage. Sylvain Maillard remains invisible and is not prosecuted.





“Spinning tops in the Seychelles? Is it a joke? ”, Defends the elected official contacted by The world, assuring in addition to know nothing of this front company. According to BFMTV, he guarantees to have been “the victim of identity theft in 2010” and criticizes the “touting title and the innuendos of this article” which “only aims to cast shame on my reputation”.

Florian Deloppinot also clears it, claiming to have carried out the administrative formalities without warning him: “I created the company too quickly, without thinking. Having in my possession a copy of Sylvain Maillard’s passport, I sent it without warning him and signed the documents in his place. ” This did not prevent Sylvain Maillard from receiving 25% of the shares of the company in question, still ensures The world. When asked about this precise point, Florian Deloppinot simply said: “I deeply regret it”.

For its part, in the face of these cascading revelations, Bercy has launched checks concerning the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora Papers, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, October 5 to AFP, saying they could not comment on this subject at this stage.

And to specify: “If French tax residents were to be involved in abusive optimization schemes, the general directorate of public finances, at my request, would immediately take the necessary steps in connection with the justice system to recover all the sums due. . ”

See also on The HuffPost: “Pay your taxes!”: Thierry Breton lectures Mark Zuckerberg