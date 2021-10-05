Pandora papers. Money laundering through real estate continues on the Cote d’Azur





Like the Panama papers in 2016, the new investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) entitled “Pandora papers”, published on Sunday, has not finished with cases of tax evasion. Among the many revelations of this 2021 vintage, the importance of real estate on the French Riviera, portrayed as a haven for money laundering. And it is Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis who is at the heart of the consortium’s investigation. The billionaire has placed 22 million dollars in shell companies which would have served to finance the purchase of Château Bigaud, a large property located in Mougins (Alpes-Maritimes), in the south of France. He did not mention them on his declaration of assets when he entered politics. Bad timing for the head of government since legislative elections are taking place in this country next weekend.

Auto-loans via front companies Château Bigaud is a two-storey villa with billiards, cinema room, sauna and swimming pool, surrounded by a gigantic estate of sixteen plots in the hills. According to the Pandora papers, to acquire it, the Prime Minister would have first injected 15 million euros into a company in the British Virgin Islands, of which he was the beneficiary. This sum was then loaned to another of its companies, created at the same time in the United States, to be finally injected by a Monegasque company in the purchase of its real estate. This is a technique well known to money laundering specialists called “auto-lending”. When the origin of funds is doubtful “This technique can be used when the origin of the funds of the lending company is doubtful”, explains Maurice Feferman, legal director of Swiss Life Assets Managers, and co-author of Real estate facing money laundering and terrorist financing, interviewed by France info.

Andrej Babis is also already questioned by the European Commission because he continues to run his companies behind the scenes, while they benefit from millions of euros in European funds. This affair is likely to further weaken the Prime Minister who is seeking a new mandate.

Nominees The Pandora papers also reveal that in 2012, a Monegasque civil society was able to acquire real estate in Grasse (Alpes-Maritimes) for 12 million euros. Problem: the purchase was financed by a loan of 17 million euros granted by a front company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands which does not indicate the name of its owner. The only names that appear are nominees. However, the deed of sale of the French property has been regularly registered by a notary who must normally do this verification and raise any suspicion to the French financial intelligence service, Tracfin. Indeed, during the purchase of a good, the origin of the funds is systematically traced. According to magistrates interviewed by France Info, “the size of the sum, the presence of straw managers and the use of a tax haven, could have led to a declaration of suspicion”. 1,546 reports In 2020, French notaries sent 1,546 suspicious transaction reports to Tracfin, totaling 2.3 billion euros. But that number was down 15% from 2019.









The Kerimov case in the rearview mirror This new affair of the Czech Prime Minister is reminiscent of the very media affair of Kerimov, named after the Russian billionaire Souleïman Kerimov, who had bought villas at Cap d’Antibes thanks to money laundering. It is a Swiss company which housed the operations of a first villa in Cap d’Antibes, the villa “Hier”, in 2008. Declared amount of this purchase, 35 million euros, against 127 million paid in facts, according to investigators. The company was indicted for complicity in tax fraud in 2019. Five luxury villas will have finally been bought in Cap d’Antibes on behalf of the billionaire who would have financed them by paying large sums of cash. The billionaire, one of the richest Russians in the world, was indicted twice for money laundering and tax evasion, then under judicial supervision, before the prosecution against him came to an end. Thirteen people, including notaries and lawyers, were implicated in this case and some are still under review.