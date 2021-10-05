Parliament votes a law against “foreign interference”

The Singapore Parliament voted on the night of Monday to Tuesday, October 5, a law intended to prevent foreign interference in its internal policy, despite criticism from the opposition and rights defenders who see the text as a powerful instrument of repression .

The text, approved during a marathon session that lasted until after midnight, will allow authorities to force internet service providers and social networks to give information about their users, block certain content and remove applications used for disseminate content deemed hostile. Groups or individuals involved in local politics may be referred to as “important political figures“, Which will force them to reveal their sources of funding and subject them to others”countermeasuresTo reduce any risk of interference by third countries.

The last stone of draconian legislation

Those who violate this regulation will risk prison terms and significant fines. Rights defenders have expressed alarm at these measures, which appear to be the last stone of draconian legislation being phased in in the Southeast Asian city-state, often accused of suppressing civil liberties.





In a long speech to Parliament, Home and Justice Minister K. Shanmugam stressed that Singapore was vulnerable “hostile information campaigns»Conducted from abroad by local agents. “The internet has created an important new medium of subversionHe warned. In the field of information, “of countries actively develop attack and defense capabilities as a weapon of war, as powerful or more than land, air or naval forces“. His People’s Action Party (PAP), which has governed Singapore for six decades and has a majority in parliament, supported the text, which was approved by 75 votes.

A law that would lead to “worst totalitarian tendencies“

For Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch for Asia, Singapore uses the fear of foreign interference “like a scarecrow to justify the strengthening of the repression of the opposition, civil society activists and independent media“.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) believes that the law has the potential to lead to “worst totalitarian tendencies“. “This law allows the persecution of any local entity that does not follow the line set by the government and the ruling party, starting with the media.», Underlined Daniel Bastard, head of the Asia-Pacific department of RSF.