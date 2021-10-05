Pedocriminality: 5.4 million victims in France since 1950 according to Inserm

ridvan_celik via Getty Images 5.4 million minors would have been victims of pedocriminality between 1950 and 2020, according to the Sauvé report published on October 5. (illustrative image)

PEDOCRIME – This is another chilling figure revealed in the Sauvé report unveiled this Tuesday, October 5: 5.4 million people say they have been assaulted when they were minors in France since the 1950s.

More precisely, 3.9 million women and 1.5 million men would have been victims of such acts between 1950 and 2020, mainly in the family context, according to the survey carried out by Inserm (National Institute of Health and of medical research) as part of the Independent Commission on Abuse in the Church. It was carried out with 28,000 people representing French society.

If the survey aimed to quantify the abuses in the Catholic sphere -216,000 minors assaulted by men of the Church and more than 300,000 if we add the assaults committed by lay people, they represent 4% of the total assaults committed in France. Because it is a much broader approach that has been initiated and which reveals the extent of child crime in France.





Minimum estimates

“According to our results, 14.5% of women and 6.4% of men over the age of 18 today have experienced sexual violence when they were minors, whether it be ‘sexual touching, attempted or forced intercourse or other sexual acts performed without the consent of the person,’ write the authors in the conclusion.

More terrible still, “the proposed estimates are nonetheless minimum estimates, not only because many people cannot or do not wish to evoke such events within the framework of an investigation”.

Despite everything, in the wake of the #Metoo movement, testimonies denouncing pedocriminality have multiplied and have helped to highlight the sexual abuse of minors. This is the case of the accusations against the writer Gabriel Matzneff who defended this crime, or even Camille Kouchner against his stepfather Olivier Duhamel for example.

Thus, if for the authors of the report, “it is clear that (the extent of the phenomenon) has been largely obscured by the public authorities”, the revelations of this report and the testimonies of the many victims will perhaps succeed in changing the situation. given.

