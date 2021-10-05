Pep Guardiola and Angel Di Maria pinned by the “Pandora Papers”

Following the revelations of the “Pandora Papers”, Guardiola and Di Maria are among the names linked to this case of tax evasion.

There had been the “Panama Papers”, there is now the little brother with the “Pandora Papers”. The investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the fruit of the work of more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, has uncovered a case of tax evasion around the world and footballers are not spared, a once again.

In the first lists unveiled Sunday, Pep Guardiola and Angel Di Maria are pinned by the investigations of journalists.

For the Manchester City coach, the facts go back to his playing career. Before embracing the coach costume, Guardiola offered himself a golden sporting retirement on the side of Qatar and Al Alhi (2003-2005).





The Spaniard had held an account since 2007 at Banca Privada de Andorra (BPA), a bank in Andorra, through a company in Panama because, according to his relatives, he had not received a certificate of residence in Qatar and has therefore placed his annual two million in this account. Since 2012 and the tax amnesty voted by the Spanish government, Pep Guardiola has regularized his tax situation.

For Di Maria, history seems to repeat itself. The Argentinian winger of PSG had already been cited in the case of the “Panama Papers” and now he finds himself again in that of the “Pandora Papers”.

According to the investigations, Di Maria would have “hidden” more than eight million euros from the tax authorities between 2013 and 2017, by paying his income from image rights into an account in Switzerland, via a shell company in Panama.