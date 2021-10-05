Persistent blockage on the accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union

The President of the European Council Charles Michel (center), during an EU-Balkans meeting, in Brussels, in February 2020. VIRGINIA MAYO / AP

Thessaloniki (Greece), 2003, Brdo (Slovenia), 2021: from summit to summit, the road which was to bring the six countries of the Western Balkans towards a “European perspective”. Clearly, that of a supposed enlargement “Stow” Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia to the European Union (EU).

Gathered for an informal dinner on Tuesday, October 5, and for a brief discussion with their counterparts the next day, the heads of state and government of the Twenty-Seven should carefully avoid the word “Enlargement”, taboo for years, to stick to the notions of“Strategic agenda”, of “Political and security cooperation” and D’“Joint efforts”. All this accompanied by an emphasis on the means released to ensure economic recovery, energy and digital transition, or investments in a region where, underlines the current Slovenian Presidency of the Union, others would be “Ready to take the steps we would not take”. Namely, Russia, China, India or Turkey, which are there “Very present politically and economically”.





Beijing and Moscow have also taken advantage of the pandemic to lead what the Carnegie Europe think tank calls “A geopolitics of vaccines” which, analyzes Ana Juncos, professor of European politics at the University of Bristol, undermined the already weak credibility of the Union in the countries concerned. Europe has not lived up to its message of solidarity, which has allowed authoritarian powers to occupy the space it has abandoned.

Hence the eagerness of the representatives of the institutions to calm the growing frustration expressed in the countries concerned. EU High Representative Josep Borrell dined with their leaders on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly in New York. He spoke of the need for a “Strong commitment” and mutual for “Overcome the current dynamic”. Clearly, the blocking of debates on accession.

Paris prudence

A makeshift sign on a chapel shows the way to Albania, near the village of Ieropigi in northern Greece, on the Greek-Albanian border, September 28, 2021. GIANNIS PAPANIKOS / AP

Last week, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, toured the six capitals. “We go from top to top and we see no progress, the same statement is repeated over and over again”, deplored, on this occasion, the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama. “Membership is not a question of if, but of when”, explained later Mme von der Leyen. But it is the Council which will have to give the green light.

