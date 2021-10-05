Petkovic, bad news before FC Nantes

Coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Vladimir Petkovic just got bad news. The Bordeaux coach will be deprived of one of his players against FC Nantes during the 10th day of Ligue 1.

Bordeaux: Petkovic deprived of a defender against FC Nantes

Despite the changes made this summer, the Girondins de Bordeaux are still struggling in the league. Humiliated by AS Monaco (3-0) last weekend at the Louis II stadium, the Bordelais will try to raise their heads after the international head. This break came at the right time for coach Vladimir Petkovic.

“Angry and disappointed” after this new setback against the Monegasques, the Bosnian coach will have ten days to think about how to reverse the situation, since his next one will take place on October 17 against FC Nantes at the Malmut Atlantique stadium. And for this meeting, Vladimir Petkovic will have to compose without Stian gregersen

Stian Gregersen suspended





Indeed, the central defender of the Girondins de Bordeaux was warned during the defeat against AS Monaco in the 86th minute of play. This is his third yellow card in less than ten games in Ligue 1. Stian gregersen is therefore automatically suspended for the next match against FC Nantes.

Deprived of his Norwegian defender, Vladimir Petkovic will have to review the organization of its defense. Remember that Stian Gregersen is one of the players most used by the Bordeaux coach this season. Arrived during the last summer transfer window from Molde (Norway) against a check for 2 million euros (excluding bonus), the 26-year-old player quickly established himself in the Bordeaux workforce. He has played five Ligue 1 games this season and will have to increase his playing time in the French Championship. Before challenging the Canaries, the Girondins occupy 16th place in the championship.