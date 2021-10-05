Pfizer vaccine effective against severe forms of Covid for at least six months, study finds

Two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine are effective against the risks of hospitalization linked to Covid-19 and all its variants for at least six months, indicates a study published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet, confirming previous estimates.

The study by Pfizer and the American health network Kaiser Permanente analyzed the medical data of 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021. It appears that the effectiveness of the vaccine against the risk of infection decreases over time, from 88% in the month following the injection of the second dose to 47% after six months.

On the other hand, the vaccine remains 90% effective against the risks of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19, including in the event of infection with the Delta variant, for at least six months, she emphasizes.

These results confirm the results of previous estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Israeli Ministry of Health, points out. The Lancet in a press release. “Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in controlling the epidemic and remain extremely effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta or other variants of concern.”, summarized Sara Tartof, lead author of the study, in the Lancet press release.





Strengthen global immunization

“A specific analysis of the variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all kinds of variants. People infected with Covid-19 who had received two doses of the vaccine were most often affected due to loss of effectiveness of the vaccine over time and not because a particular variant escapes the protection of the vaccine “, also said Luis Jodar, vice president and chief medical officer at Pfizer.

The researchers recognize some biases in their survey: they had, for example, no data on the respect of the wearing of the mask, the social interactions or the occupation of the populations studied, which could have an impact on the probability of contracting the Covid-19.

According to the study’s authors, these results show the importance of scaling up global immunization and analyzing vaccine effectiveness over time to decide which populations should be prioritized for booster doses.