    Pfizer vaccine would be effective against severe forms for at least six months

    The study shows in particular that the effectiveness of the vaccine against the risk of infection decreases over time, from 88% in the month following the second injection, to 47% six months after. On the other hand, the vaccine remains effective at 90% against the risks

    hospitalization linked to Covid-19, including in the event of infection with the Delta variant, for at least six months, she underlines.

    Vaccines remain extremely effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations– Sara Tartof, lead author of the study

    “Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in controlling the epidemic and remain extremely effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta or other variants of concern”, Sara Tartof, lead author of the study, said in the press release Lancet.

    “A specific analysis of the variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all kinds of variants. People infected with Covid-19 who had received two doses of the vaccine were most often affected due to loss of effectiveness of the vaccine over time and not because a particular variant escapes the protection of the vaccine“, underlined for his part Luis Jodar, vice-president and chief medical officer at Pfizer.

