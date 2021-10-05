Philippe Etchebest recovered after the admission of a candidate …

The tastings continue, in Top Chef Objective, for Philippe Etchebest still looking for the candidate who will join his team in the next season of Top chef, one of M6’s flagship culinary shows. Yesterday, Philippe spoke with Louis, 18, a final year student in hospitality and catering science and technology. The latter announced the color from the first seconds of their meeting and left the famous cook in the misunderstanding …

“Did he take me for Cyril Lignac or what?” “





In Top Chef Objective, Philippe Etchebest always starts with routine questions. For example ? "What do you like about the kitchen?" »We do not necessarily expect surprising answers on such a request and yet we were served! Louis confided in off-duty "If I tell him to chef Etchebest that I prefer pastry, I'm afraid he'll tell me 'Top chef objective it's for the cooks, it's not for the pastry chefs' "and it was not lacking. Despite Louis trying to beat around the bush by first replying that what he likes in the kitchen is "the

