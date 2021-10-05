Philippe Etchebest recovered after the admission of a candidate …

The tastings continue, in Top Chef Objective, for Philippe Etchebest still looking for the candidate who will join his team in the next season of Top chef, one of M6’s flagship culinary shows. Yesterday, Philippe spoke with Louis, 18, a final year student in hospitality and catering science and technology. The latter announced the color from the first seconds of their meeting and left the famous cook in the misunderstanding …

“Did he take me for Cyril Lignac or what?” “

In Top Chef Objective, Philippe Etchebest always starts with routine questions. For example ? “What do you like about the kitchen?” »We do not necessarily expect surprising answers on such a request and yet we were served! Louis confided in off-duty “If I tell him to chef Etchebest that I prefer pastry, I’m afraid he’ll tell me ‘Top chef objective it’s for the cooks, it’s not for the pastry chefs’ ”and it was not lacking. Despite Louis trying to beat around the bush by answering first that what he likes in the kitchen is “rigor, precision, thoroughness”, Philippe wanted more details. So he repeated his request “It’s good but what do you like to do in the kitchen?” “Louis turns all white and seems to avoid the question then, faced with the deadlock, finally confesses:” I am more of a pastry chef.





Etchebest can’t believe his ears and we hear him say in a voice-over “The kid got the wrong contest!” Did he take me for Cyril Lignac or what? “To Louis, he will ask, exasperated by this admission,” Hey bah go make the best pastry chef, what are you doing here? But the young man hasn’t said his last word and insists he wants to prove he can be a good cook too. As for participation in the show The best pastry chef, rather than Top chef, Louis comments “It’s choosing the easy way” and Philippe Etchebest, to agree with a small smirk, “Good answer”. The young student wants to be convincing and explains his participation as follows: “It can be a chef advantage, transcribing things that I know about pastry in the kitchen”. ” Why not ? », As the one we discovered in Kitchen nightmare !

Kahina Boudjidj