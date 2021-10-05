pig farmers in UK protest for more butchers

DFarms overwhelmed and no one to take care of them before marketing. The country is currently experiencing a shortage of butchers which penalizes pig farmers, some of whom are forced to kill their animals themselves.

UK-ruling Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is holding its annual convention right now in Manchester, England. The opportunity for some Britons to try to be heard. This is the case with several pig farmers. Confronted with a lack of butchers in the country, they are forced to kill their animals without being able to put them on the market.

They shiver on a sidewalk, dressed in a white t-shirt on which it is written: “Save our bacon”, above a flag of the United Kingdom. A few meters further on, in the conference rooms, the deputies and ministers meet. They are the ones they want to alert. Duncan Berkshire is a veterinarian, he is part of this small crowd. He tells of overwhelmed farms, too many pigs and no one at the end of the chain to take care of them before marketing: “We don’t have enough skilled butchers who can butcher these pigs. Our only option will end up being to kill them on the farms and then incinerate them. This is a situation where people are not getting enough food in the country and high quality pigs raised in excellent conditions are going to be thrown away. “

“It’s catastrophic for breeders, veterinarians and the general public” Duncan Berkshire, British veterinarian to franceinfo

Another shortage, of labor this time. So these professionals are asking for temporary visas for foreign butchers, as is the case for truck drivers, while they are being trained here in the United Kingdom. A situation due to both the pandemic and Brexit. Vicky Scott can’t believe it. She is a pig breeder in Yorkshire. She voted to leave Europe. This is not what she imagined: “We clearly did not vote for that. It’s crazy. The idea of ​​Brexit was to unify the country and support our industry. It is absurd. The breeders are of course unhappy. But that’s fine with the government and the dealers who bring in meat from overseas. “





She who wanted to privilege the production “Made in Britain” and the national workforce finds itself today to ask for exceptional permits for foreign professionals. She specifies that even if they don’t speak English, that’s okay.