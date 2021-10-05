Pjanic identifies Barca’s fault

Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnian midfielder from Besiktas, spoke about the difficulties that Barça are currently going through.

After a year spent at Camp Nou, Miralem Pjanic joined the Istanbul Besiktas this summer on a loan. For the former Lyonnais it was the only solution to benefit from playing time since Ronald Koeman, the Blaugrana coach, was not counting on him.

Pjanic therefore relaunched on the banks of the Bosphorus. But he remains attentive to what is happening in Catalonia, since he still belongs to the Spanish giant. And the worries his former teammates are going through does not leave him indifferent.





“Barça lacks a leader”

Speaking for Turkish media BeIn Sports, the Bosnian midfielder gave his opinion on what is wrong with Barcelona. “Barcelona are in a difficult situation. The results don’t turn out the way fans wanted them to. The players are under pressure. Maybe the team needs a good leader to move them forward ”, he confided.

While identifying what this club lacks, Pjanic still said he was confident in him. It is certain that this sleeping giant will eventually wake up and move on: “Barcelona is one of the four or five big clubs in the world. Barca will return to their place before, but it will take time. “

As a reminder, when he changed clubs, Pjanic had indicated that he would not rule out a return to Barca if Koeman was no longer in charge of the team. His contract runs until 2024 on the Camp Nou side.