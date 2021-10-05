PlayStation: Why are Sony games coming to PC? The former head of studios explains it

In 2019, Shawn Layden, present at Sony for more than 30 years, suddenly left his role as director of PlayStation Studios to avoid burnout. Replaced since by Hermen Hulst, he recently confided on Sony’s strategy vis-à-vis the PC.

Firmly believing that the exclusives developed in-house are enough to sell consoles. Sony is not yet very present on PC. But since summer 2020, two exclusives have been ported to PC, and a third is expected in early 2022. These are Horizon: Zero Dawn, released on the media on August 7, 2020, Days Gone, released on PC on May 18, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Collection, expected in the coming months. A cautious strategy far removed from that of Microsoft, as explained to us by the former employee of the manufacturer:

I don’t think you’ll see PlayStation releasing something new to PC at the same time as it does console, although never say never, but the strategy we were developing when I was still around was that we had to go and find these new customers ourselves, these new fans. As they have decided not to come to my place, it is I who will go to their place. And what’s the best way to invite yourself to their home?

Why wouldn’t I take one of our best-selling games, which has already exploded in the market, which has already been out for 18 or 24 months, and which no longer has any real commercial activity. I’m not trading one sale for another, and I’m transferring it to PC to give them an idea: you chose not to come to PlayStation but let me show you what you’re missing out on.

In this way, Sony does not lose sight of its lens, namely to sell its PS4 and its PS5, and will look for a new audience once sales weaken. It is also a good way to put a game back in the spotlight. Sony has already announced that PC releases of its exclusives will continue in the future. It remains to be seen how this strategy will coincide with investments made on the mobile side in recent months with the aim of bringing the major PlayStation licenses to smartphones.

