Pogba, Verratti… shower of stars for Zlatan’s 40th birthday surprise party on Sunday

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned 40 on Sunday. After the victory of AC Milan on the lawn of Atalanta Bergamo in which he did not participate due to injury, his companion had prepared a surprise party for him in a luxury hotel in the city of Lombardy. With prestigious guests.

“Now I want to play as much as possible. I don’t want to say that I have reached the next stage…” Despite entering his forties, the time for retirement has not come for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Currently away from the field due to achilles tendon pain, the AC Milan striker is still hungry. And his head is full of dreams even if he should remember this Sunday, October 3, 2021 for a long time. A necessarily special day for Ibra who was celebrating his 40th birthday. As you are never better served than by yourself, Zlatan began by giving himself a modest gift, a golden Ferrari SF90 Spider. “Happy birthday to Zlatan,” tweeted the ex-PSG star with a shot of the car.





The festivities had started on Friday in Milanello where Ibra tasted with his teammates a huge strawberry cake in his image. Then Ibra let the Milanese prepare for the trip to Bergamo where AC Milan won (without him) on Sunday (3-2). He probably did not expect to find them so quickly …

It was without counting on the generosity of his companion. Helena had indeed booked a hotel in the center of Milan to give her man a big party. You can’t miss the Hyatt Centric. The number “40” appeared in giant on the facade, illuminated by red neon lights. Obviously the entire staff of AC Milan was present and the players, Mike Maignan in the lead, responded after their victory on the lawn of Atalanta, arriving in a trickle, as reported by the Italian media.

During this surprise birthday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was able to count on the presence of all his relatives and many friends from the world of football: his agent Mino Raiola, but also players like the French world champion Paul Pogba, the Parisians Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma or his former partner in the capital Salvatore Sirigu. All these little people celebrated this passage in their forties with dignity until the end of the night.