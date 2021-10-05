Pokémon Legends Arceus wouldn’t be an open-world? Players worry

Last week, Pokémon Legends Arceus unveiled a trailer to showcase its features in more detail in preparation for its release early next year. Beyond this new information, many players have started to wonder about the open-world nature of the title following several clues. We explain why.

Since its announcement in February 2021, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has unleashed passions. After years of claiming it, Pokémon fans thought they were finally getting the open-world Pokémon they had been hoping for for years., some do not hesitate to see in him the Zelda: Breath of the Wild of Pokémon. Obviously, the project was immediately the subject of a huge hype, despite a technique that seems really dated. Since then, the title has been shown twice, in August and September. The opportunity for players to discover the Hisui region, the old name of Sinnoh that we could explore in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Version and that we will soon be able to rediscover in their Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl remakes scheduled for November next on Switch.

Throughout the presentations, we discover many elements such as new Pokémon or new regional forms, the characters of the Guardians, but especially the gameplay which is surely the greatest novelty of this episode. We thus discover that the town of Rusti-Cité serves as a base of operation for your trainer who is part of the Corps of Seekers and whose goal is to complete the very first Pokédex in history. To do this, you will have to do field missions which often involve observing and capturing Pokemon to get information on them.

A real open-world or a set of large areas?

However, it is on this point that a large number of players are questioning. Among them, we find a certain Joe Merrick who is none other than the Webmaster of Serebii.net, one of the most important English-speaking fan sites devoted to Pokémon. In a tweet published on September 30, the latter shares the following reflection:

It is becoming increasingly clear that Pokémon Legends Arceus may not be a full open world, but rather segmented open areas like in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Monster Hunter, etc. separated into different areas as was done in the Wildlands / Crown Snowlands. (from Pokémon Sword / Shield and their Pokémon Sword / Shield DLC: The Snowy Lands of the Crown)

It is coming increasingly clear that Pokémon Legends Arceus may not be full open world but rather segmented open areas like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Monster Hunter etc. separated into different areas like the Wild Area / Crown Tundra did I’m fine with this really. pic.twitter.com/llpCUUvQGx – Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) September 30, 2021

If this turns out to be correct, we could for example imagine that the zones are unlocked as we defeat the monarch Pokémon like the Enraged Chopper, regional evolution of Insecator, which we see in the last trailer released this week. last. But on the game’s official website, we find several sentences which go in the direction of Joe Merrick like “After receiving a mission or a quest, you will prepare your excursion before leaving the village to study one of the many areas of the region.” or “The higher your rank, the more areas to explore“. Additionally, in the screenshots taken from the Pokémon Presents for August and accompanying the tweet, it is clear that the map is segmented into zones.

By all these elements, one would be tempted to think that Legends Pokémon Arceus offers a set of large areas that are not necessarily connected to each other. But before we take this for granted, let’s finish by pointing out that Game Freak has not yet communicated on this aspect of the game. and that it is possible that we will not be at the end of our surprises.

