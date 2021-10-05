Portland Thorns boss apologizes to two ex-players for reporting sexual abuse

An investigation opened by FIFA

He explains that at the time, he thought this would protect the privacy of the two players. In fact, he admits, the public believed the coach was dismissed for the team’s poor performance and not for his behavior. Mr. Paulson’s letter follows an article published by the site The Athletic in which Farrelly and Shim testify to have had to face on several occasions, since 2010, with the alleged inappropriate behavior of Riley, whose license of trainer was suspended by the American Federation which announced to carry out its investigation.