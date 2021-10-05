Portland Thorns boss apologizes to two ex-players for reporting sexual abuse

After the resignation of the director of the North American Women’s Football League (NWSL), accused of inaction in the sexual abuse scandal, Merritt Paulson, the owner of the Portland Thorns club apologized to two former players on Monday (Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim) for the role of his team in this violence of which they claim to have been victims. The two players implicated coach Paul Riley.
Paulson said his team should have been more transparent about Riley’s 2015 sacking and said the lack of responsiveness showed ” systemic failures in professional women’s football ” American. ” We then made an opaque announcement on the non-renewal of Riley’s contract instead of explicitly saying that he was sacked ”Merritt Paulson wrote in a letter posted on his team’s website.
An investigation opened by FIFA
He explains that at the time, he thought this would protect the privacy of the two players. In fact, he admits, the public believed the coach was dismissed for the team’s poor performance and not for his behavior. Mr. Paulson’s letter follows an article published by the site The Athletic in which Farrelly and Shim testify to have had to face on several occasions, since 2010, with the alleged inappropriate behavior of Riley, whose license of trainer was suspended by the American Federation which announced to carry out its investigation.
Riley became the coach of North Carolina Courage after being fired by the Thorns. The Courages fired him last week. FIFA announced on Friday the opening of an investigation.