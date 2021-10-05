Premier League: Claudio Ranieri new coach of Watford

Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League. The Italian signed up for Watford, who fired Xisco Munoz. Ranieri, who notably led Leicester to the England league title in 2016, has signed up for two seasons. “Watford FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, with a two-year contract“the club said on its website.

Ranieri takes office as Watford sits 15th in the table with seven points from seven matches. The 69-year-old Italian left Sampdoria at the end of last season and has been looking to regain a bench ever since. Xisco, who arrived at Watford only ten months ago, had allowed the club from the suburbs of London to leave the Championship (2nd division) to move up to the Premier League last season. But Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds prompted the club owners to fire him the next day.





Ranieri, former Chelsea coach, becomes Watford’s 13th permanent manager since the arrival of the current owners, the Pozzo family, in 2012. He can boast a wealth of coaching experience, with clubs like Napoli, Fiorentina , Valencia, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid or Monaco on his CV. Ranieri last worked in the Premier League during a brief stint at Fulham in 2018-19. Watford’s first game with Ranieri at the helm will take place on October 16 against Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

