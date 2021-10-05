More

    Prime Audiences: The final of the TF1 series on the Grégory affair largely beaten by “Love is in the meadow” on M6 and tied with France 2 – The films of Arte and W9 in front of the doc of France 3

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the final of the mini-series “A French affair”, inspired by the affair of little Grégory. At the casting, viewers found Guillaume de Tonquédec, Guillaume Gouix, Laurence Arné or even Blandine Bellavoir. The “Absente” series continued on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “Colonization, une histoire française”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.


    Love is in the meadow (x2)
    20.3% market share

    4,021,000 viewers


    The absent (x2)
    13.2% market share

    2,700,000 viewers


    A French affair (x2)
    13.5% market share

    2,674,000 viewers


    A condé
    6.6% market share

    1,438,000 viewers


    Die Hard: beautiful day to die
    6.1% market share

    1,270,000 viewers


    Colonization, a French history (x2)
    5.6% market share

    1,121,000 viewers


    Spider-Man: Homecoming
    4.1% market share

    693,000 viewers


    Logan
    3.2% market share


    562,000 viewers


    Experts: Manhattan
    2.3% market share

    533,000 viewers


    Unforgettable
    2.3% market share

    524,000 viewers


    Emergency calls (x2)
    2.3% market share

    480,000 viewers


    Who is afraid of the big hamster?
    2% market share

    451,000 viewers


    Stealth planes: the technology of the extreme
    1.6% market share

    349,000 viewers


    Crimes and miscellaneous facts: the bonus
    1.7% market share

    340,000 viewers


    Kaamelott
    1.7% market share

    336,000 viewers


    Alban Ivanov: Disruptive Element
    1.4% market share

    292,000 viewers


    The worst accidents
    0.6% market share

    140,000 viewers


    Aquamen
    0.6% market share

    124,000 viewers

