Prince William and Kate Middleton seek new personal assistant

Are you looking for a personal assistant job, and feel up to a royal job (literally)? You still have time to apply: Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are indeed looking for the rare pearl to take care of their daily schedule. But not only.





“The incumbent will be responsible for managing agendas, arranging meetings, organizing and helping to organize tours, events and travel. Duties also include handling phone calls and writing regular letters and emails, ”read the ad posted on Daybook, which states that the position includes 37.5 hours of work per week. (obviously with some flexibility).

The royal road

Among the skills required, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge require that candidates already have solid experience as a personal or administrative assistant (you can’t improvise yourself as a PA of the future King of England, after all!), And they demand a proactive working attitude.

“Excellent organizational and communication skills are essential, as are attention to detail and the willingness to take on a wide variety of tasks. The ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times is essential, ”the announcement also states.

It is not known what happened to the previous incumbent, but with a dream workplace (Kensington Palace, quite simply), we imagine that the candidates will be numerous.