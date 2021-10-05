Private mansion in Paris, villa in Saint-Tropez, € 400M in debt … the heirs of Bernard Tapie facing a thorny succession

What is the amount of the estate?

Bernard Tapie was the owner of the companies GBT (Bernard Tapie Group), majority shareholder of the press group La Provence, and FIBT (Financière et Immobilière Bernard Tapie), which owns the Hôtel de Cavoye, a Parisian home estimated at 80 million euros in which he died. The former minister and businessman also owned a villa in Saint-Tropez, the “Mandala”, worth 60 million euros.

But problem: Bernard Tapie was ordered to reimburse 400 million euros. In 2008, he pocketed this amount granted through arbitration in his old dispute with Credit Lyonnais on the sale of Adidas. He was condemned definitively in 2015 to return the entire 400 million euros.

Bernard Tapie’s companies were placed in liquidation in April 2020, paving the way for the sale of his property in order to repay his debt.

The exact amount of the debt is still the subject of bitter procedural contests. In the last episode of the judicial saga over several decades, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in February 2020 that it amounted to 438 million euros but an appeal is being examined by the Court of Cassation .

Who are the heirs?

In view of the calculations, the former minister and businessman leaves a priori a debt greater than the amount of his wealth, with in the first line of his succession his wife Dominique Tapie, his children Nathalie and Stéphane Tapie, born of a first union, then Sophie and Laurent Tapie.

In practice, it is first necessary to liquidate the matrimonial regime between the spouses, in other words, to divide the property according to their marriage contract, before settling the succession secondly.

As a widow, Dominique Tapie has the status of surviving spouse. If Bernard Tapie has not made specific testamentary arrangements, Ms Tapie has the choice between renouncing the succession and remaining heir at 25%. The ex-businessman indeed leaves behind children from a previous marriage, which excludes for Dominique Tapie the possibility of benefiting from the usufruct of all the inheritance.





Accept or renounce the inheritance?

The heirs can accept the inheritance outright. In this case, they are responsible for the debts of the deceased, until they have to pay them off with their personal property. Given the sums involved, such a scenario appears unlikely.

In the event that we do not know very well all the assets (goods) and all the liabilities (debts) of the deceased, another solution is possible: the so-called acceptance “up to (the amount) of the ‘net assets”.

A notary draws up an inventory within two months to determine whether the debts are greater than the assets. The heirs can no longer renounce the inheritance, but “this makes it possible to protect the inheritance of the heirs: we pay the debts with the assets of the succession”, confirms Patricia Simo, lawyer in family law. If the calculation turns out to be to their advantage, the heirs can still accept the inheritance outright.

The creditors can for their part “force the train of the succession settlement” by summoning the heirs to accept or not the succession at the expiration of a period of four months following the death, continues the lawyer. The heirs then have two months to accept or renounce.

If, conversely, it is clear that the wife and the four children will inherit more debts than assets, “in this case they renounce the inheritance”, explains to AFP Emmanuel Ravanas, lawyer specializing in inheritance law. They will not be able to receive the money and the goods, nor will they have to pay the debts.

In this scheme, the State has priority to be reimbursed. “We will first reimburse what is due to taxes, to Urssaf …”, underlines Me Ravanas. Then, if there are still debts, we will have to do with the money that may still be available to pay off with other creditors. And if there aren’t enough assets to repay everyone, “some creditors will never get paid.”