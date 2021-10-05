“Profit before people”: its model denounced, Facebook faces a new major crisis

the essential

A global blackout, a whistleblower auditioned with compromising documents to support: Facebook is facing an unprecedented crisis. This Tuesday, the former computer engineer of the social network Frances Haugen will portray at the American Ciongrès the image of a giant who puts everything for all on its advertising revenues.

Profit before people. This is the lawsuit made against Facebook by the whistleblower Frances Haugen, who will be heard on Tuesday in Congress, causing the most serious crisis in the history of the social network which has known several in recent years. This computer engineer who left the group in May offers, with thousands of supporting documents, a grim picture of the bowels of Facebook, where the search for traffic and advertising revenue often triumph over concerns about the social role of the platform. .

She was behind the Wall Street Journal’s damning mid-September exposure on Instagram and its impact on teenage girls, then blamed Facebook directly in a TV interview broadcast Sunday night, ahead of her parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. Since Sunday, managers of the Menlo Park (California) company have followed one another in the media to try to contain the fire. “If we were a company that doesn’t care about safety, that prioritizes profits, we wouldn’t be doing this kind of research,” Facebook vice president Monika Bickert said Monday of internal studies that show in particular that the mental health of some young girls is affected by Instagram.

Facebook’s impact on the political climate

As for the impact of the social network on the political climate, which Facebook has not done enough to control according to Frances Haugen, another vice-president, Nick Clegg, had judged Sunday “too easy to seek a technological explanation for the polarization politics in the United States “.

But nothing helps. “Facebook has really become the hotshot for all social networks,” says Mark Hass, professor of communications at Arizona State University. Putting a face on the revolt for the first time “makes it a much more dramatic story,” he says, “but it’s a subject that is not limited to Facebook.”





After the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, then the $ 5 billion fine imposed in 2019 by the American authorities for improper use of personal data, the group would have done well without a new controversy. “It’s time to make Facebook outdated,” tweeted California Democrat elected Regina Marston who, like others, called for her to distance herself from the group’s platforms. Traditionally, this type of initiative has met with only moderate success. As for advertisers, “even if a few brands want to send a message” and stop advertising on the social network, “it will have no impact on Facebook’s bottom line. Facebook is too big to fall,” said , on Twitter, Jenna Golden, specialist in business consulting. To make matters worse, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger suffered a massive outage on Monday.

The change from within?

In Congress, several elected officials see this crisis as an opportunity to seize an animal that has mostly escaped them until now.

Frances Haugen is due to be questioned on Tuesday by the US Senate Commerce Committee, during a hearing devoted to the impact of Facebook and Instagram on young users, a week after a long question-and-answer session to Antigone Davis, vice president of the firm. “The elected officials, perhaps the White House, and other leaders can finally, seeing someone like Frances Haugen, say to themselves: it’s up to us to play, Facebook will not fix itself alone”, considers Nora Benavidez , lawyer and director of the organization Free Press.

But for Mark Hass, the scope of action of lawmakers is very limited, because “it will come up against” the First Amendment to the American Constitution, which protects freedom of expression. “Facebook cannot be held responsible (legally) for its content,” posted by its users, he said. Same uncertainty on the legal ground, that Frances Haugen felt by contacting the American regulator of financial markets (SEC) and the prosecutors of several states, including California. According to her lawyer, John Tye, the SEC referral also allows the engineer to place herself under the protection of the legal whistleblower regime.

When asked about CNBC, Monika Bickert declined to say whether Facebook plans to sue Frances Haugen. Beyond her only case, the example of this thirty-something shows a new awareness of tech employees in search of meaning and ethics, even if the movement is still embryonic. This is where the change could come from, according to Mark Hass. “The big challenge will be that young people will no longer want to come and work for you” if the company does not make ethical commitments, he announces. “These bright young people will no longer want to be associated with a group that lets toxic content influence society.”