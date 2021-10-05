PS3 | PS Vita: Sony discreetly changes the way to buy games on dedicated stores

Remember. In April, Sony announced the closure of the PS3, PSP and PS Vita stores. Faced with the discontent of the players, the firm had backed down for the PS3 and the PS Vita. Today, we learn that the conditions of purchase on these stores in particular have changed.

Updated by MalloDelic, on October 05, 2021 at 9:50:17 PM The discretion was short-lived since emails were quickly sent by Sony to registered players, to inform them of this change. However, the reasons remain unknown for the moment.

Note: the video is a column from April 19, 2021, referring to Sony’s backpedaling about the closing of the PS3 / PS Vita stores.

It was Kotaku who spotted this change by going to explore the “Important Notice” section of the official PlayStation site. In this section, we find all the services that are no longer supported by the different consoles. It is by opening the tab dedicated to “purchases on PS3 and PS Vita consoles” that we discover from October 27, payments by credit card or Paypal will no longer be accessible. To continue purchasing content from the PS3 and PS Vita PlayStation Store, you will need to go through the PS Store wallet. It will therefore be necessary to load it, then use the balance to acquire a new title.





It is also important to note that gift cards still work. At this time, Sony has not commented on this decision, but it is possible that it corresponds to the difficulty. ensure payment security on “obsolete” media. In short, it is not a question of closing these blinds, but there is a new step to take to buy games, which could discourage some potential customers.