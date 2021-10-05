Good plan news PS5: Where to buy it at the beginning of October? Info on the next stocks!

Here are the forecasts, rumors and other information from the net about the next restocking of PS5 this week. To maximize your chances and better prepare yourself, here is all the information you need to know!

In this first week of October, many speculations appear on the arrival of new restockings September saw the emergence of stocks in small quantities, but in a rather regular way. What will it be for the month of October? Will it mark a significant improvement in the situation? In any case, it starts well with information on possible arrivals of new supplies of PS5 in France. We take stock:

An improvement in the situation in October?

Every month, it’s the same story. The shortage of PS5 stocks continues to the despair of gamers. However, it is clear that the Sony console is a real success that does not fade. This means that restocking does take place, in a discreet, fast and very limited manner. If the situation is struggling to regain its normal level of restocking, it is still possible to find a console at a few French distributors.

The PS5 is a console that is desired. While all gamers expect a little more substantial and frequent restocking, the month of October begins with the heavy task of bringing a little more machines into homes. We hope that the new models of PS5 will relieve the production lines and that a solution can be found quickly. French brands are thus juggling between in-store and online orders. Micromania and Cdiscount are currently the brands where restocking is the most frequent.

Many of us still own a magnificent TV cabinet or gaming desk in which a space is exclusively dedicated to the PS5… without the PS5! Patience, speed, luck … the explanations on how to obtain the precious sesame are legion. However, the week ahead will give you the opportunity to try your luck once again!

It is essential to be well informed and to find reliable sources of information. JV will notify you of new restockings as soon as possible so that you can maximize your chances of getting it.





Check PS5 Inventory At Amazon

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Fnac

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Cdiscount

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Micromania

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Cultura

Check the stocks of the PS5 at E.Leclerc

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Boulanger

PS5 possibly available at Amazon

Rumors tell us that PS5s should be available from the US distributor. As always, it is very likely that PRIME subscribers will be able to order some. To do this, you can now register with 30 free days!

Restocking at Cdiscount and Géant Casino?

This is still information to be taken with a grain of salt because it is at the stage of rumor. Cdiscount and Casino are expected to offer console stocks this week with limited quantities. At Cdiscount, sales should be launched in the morning with perhaps distributor packs (Digital / Physical Consoles + game or controller). As always, you will have to be quick!