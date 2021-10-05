PSG Press Review: Donnarumma, Navas, Mbappé

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, October 5, 2021: The competition between Donnarumma and Navas, Kylian Mbappé and his entourage...

The team du jour focuses on the beginnings around Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma and explains that “each, with their respective qualities, brings different things to the team. “ Between the two international truces, the hierarchy in the Parisian goal experienced upheaval. “This alternation confirms that the two goalkeepers should continue to share the Parisian goal in all competitions. (…) But aligning Navas, 35 years old next December, or Donnarumma, his younger brother of almost 13, is not without consequences for the game of PSG. “ The daily concludes that “factually, the Donnarumma style would suit better a team like PSG, used to having the ball with a high block. On the other hand, when it has to play lower, as against Manchester City (2-0), last Tuesday, Navas seems more suited. “





After his very broad interview devoted to Kylian Mbappé, which you can find here, the sports daily ranks the player’s entourage and determines the functions of each of these people. First of all his father who is “thoroughly on the sporting side” and has always been his sports advisor. The two “constantly discuss the performance” of the Parisian player without concession, the newspaper takes the example of the speech at the UNFP Trophies, in May 2019 where he had demanded “more responsibilities” to “PSG or perhaps elsewhere”, Wilfried Mbappé had given him “a big soap”.

His mother Fayza Lamari alternates “between communication and citizenship” and is considered as the one who has “the hand over the management of the side of the career of Kylian. ” Even if “his interventions, which are not unanimous in the middle, can sometimes cause some friction, as when the attacker complies in spite of himself with the campaigns of the PSG or the FFF for brands or products with which he would not wish to associate his image. “

His lawyer Me Delphine Verheyden, is a “divisive” profile that pleases the Mbappé “she who is never far from the player despite her discretion. She mainly deals with negotiating “prestigious” contracts with certain brands and on the marketing aspect in addition to the image management of the PSG player.

The Parisian also looks back on the first revelations of RMC Sport with the words of Kylian Mbappé and the fact “that he is finally speaking”. This communique comes when “he is going through a good sporting streak (even if he has not scored for six meetings, his worst series at PSG) but another agitated in terms of image. ” With football lovers, “Mbappémania” seems less strong, in society as a whole, “his love rating does not seem to fluctuate. ”