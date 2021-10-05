PSG | PSG – Clash: The truths of Mbappé on his insults against Neymar!

Football – PSG

October 5, 2021

During the PSG-Montpellier meeting, a controversy eclipsed the result: the insults of Kylian Mbappé against Neymar. A rant on which returned the French international.





Until now it was the crazy love between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But like any relationship, there are ups and downs. And a few days ago, a huge controversy broke out. Indeed, during the meeting between the PSG and Montpellier, while the French had been replaced in the last minutes, on the sidelines, he let loose on his teammate, criticizing him for his individuality. ” This tramp, he does not give me the pass “, dropped Mbappé as the cameras were on him.

“These are things that happen all the time in football”