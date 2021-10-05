PSG | PSG – Clash: The truths of Mbappé on his insults against Neymar!

Football – PSG
During the PSG-Montpellier meeting, a controversy eclipsed the result: the insults of Kylian Mbappé against Neymar. A rant on which returned the French international.
Until now it was the crazy love between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But like any relationship, there are ups and downs. And a few days ago, a huge controversy broke out. Indeed, during the meeting between the PSG and Montpellier, while the French had been replaced in the last minutes, on the sidelines, he let loose on his teammate, criticizing him for his individuality. ” This tramp, he does not give me the pass “, dropped Mbappé as the cameras were on him.
“These are things that happen all the time in football”
On the occasion of an interview with The team, Kylian Mbappé returned to this tackle addressed to Neymar. Did he really say these words which are attributed to him? ” Yes, yes, I said it. Now, these are things that happen all the time in football. It just doesn’t have to be something left. That’s why, immediately afterwards, given the extent that it had grown, I spoke with him about it. We have already exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and it will continue, because we want to win, but there must not be a certain resentment. There is none at all because I respect the player and the man and I admire what he is. But now, I was not happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I did not pass the pass and he was not happy. But there is no problem », Explained Mbappé about his relationship with Neymar.