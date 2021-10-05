PSG | PSG – Malaise: Lucas Hernandez responds to the incredible revelation of Kylian Mbappé!

Football – PSG
While Kylian Mbappé hinted that he had considered putting aside the France team after the Euro, Lucas Hernandez did not hesitate to support the PSG striker.
Between the controversy with Olivier Giroud and the missed penalty which put an end to an overall very disappointing Euro, Kylian Mbappé had a particularly hectic summer with the France team. And the attacker of the PSG has not escaped criticism. A situation that he experienced very badly since in the columns of The team, Kylian Mbappé revealed that he had thought of putting his international career on hold. ” From the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people felt me like a problem … », Explains the world champion ensuring having had the impression to be the main problem of the France team in which he felt isolated. Corn Lucas hernandez sends him a very strong message.
“Me personally, and all the players are with him”
“ I saw that (Mbappé’s comments about his place in the group) but I didn’t feel it like that at the Euro. He was 100% with the team. The elimination was a huge disappointment for everyone. Kylian, he’s a huge player. Everyone loves him in the France team. He is highly respected. He is young but he is an executive. Me personally, and all the players are with him. The France team needs him. With him we try to make history even more », Assures the defender of Bayern Munich at a press conference on the sidelines of the match against Belgium counting for the Final 4 of the League of Nations.