PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: the Emir of Qatar has a new XXL asset for Mbappé

    Kylian Mbappé has decided to empty his bag. After a late summer to gently wait for PSG to accept Real Madrid’s pharaonic offer to recruit him, the world champion saw his leaders withdraw and push back the advances of Casa Blanca. If he has kept his resentment so far, the 22-year-old scorer has opened his heart in L’Équipe du jour and on the airwaves of RMC Sport (6 p.m.).

    “I stayed and I’m really happy, supports the PSG striker. At no point in the season will you see behavior like, “You didn’t let me go, I’m going to take it easy.” I love football too much and I have too much respect for the club, and for myself, to ease off even one match. And concerning my situation, for a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss an extension, since I said that I wanted to leave. Mbappé will play the game, he supports him. As for knowing if his departure is already recorded … “It’s been long enough now that I am in football to know that the truth of yesterday is not that of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen. “

    According to Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the program El Chiringuito, Mbappé has an excellent reason for releasing this information: his close entourage is slowing down his free start at Real Madrid. He would like him to extend his contract for two or three years before thinking of setting sail for the transfer window. The Emir of Qatar therefore has a serious asset up his sleeve to achieve his ends.

    If Kylian Mbappé (22) wants to sign for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, he will have to convince his entourage to drop the case with PSG. And it’s not won in the latter seems eager to extend his contract.

