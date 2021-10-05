PSG: the transfer window and Messi, Mbappé is excited

In a very long interview with L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, 11 games and 4 goals in all competitions this season) spoke of the last summer transfer window of Paris Saint-Germain. The French striker claimed to be “excited” by the coming of many great players, including that of Lionel Messi (34 years old, 5 games and 1 goal in all competitions this season).

“Of course! We are all excited, we must not trivialize. There, we are only talking about Messi but we brought back some great players. I always said that I wanted to play with great players, so this year I am served. Now, there is more than. It is up to us to put all the ingredients, each to put water in his wine to help this team and that the collective comes out to win trophies “, explained the tricolor world champion.





“When you only play with great players, you have to make concessions. You’re not the only big player anymore. It’s not you and the others anymore, it’s all together. Because all we want it’s winning, added Mbappé, very happy to evolve alongside La Pulga. When you have Messi in your team, you know he has to do a little less to have more juice and be more lucid to score . So if you have to go, you go. There is no problem, it’s an established hierarchy. Me, I agree to run when Messi is walking, no problem! It’s Messi , all the same !”

