Qatar Airways opts again for A380s with First Class

Due to the immobilization of a part of its A350 fleet, Qatar Airways does an about-face and finally decides to return to service A380 equipped with First Class.

In March 2020, Qatar Airways grounded its fleet of 10 Airbus A380s. The A380 has become a victim of the pandemic and, in early 2021, Qatar Airways announced that it would withdraw at least half of its A380 fleet, with the future of the rest of the fleet still pending. Qatar Airways CEO described the purchase of the A380 as “Biggest mistake” of the carrier’s history. With the release of Qatar Airways’ financial results a few days ago, the airline even took on a one-time depreciation charge of $ 2.3 billion related to the downtime of the carrier’s Airbus A380 and Airbus A330 fleets.

But the plans changed with 13 of its Airbus A350s immobilized, on the grounds that the surface of the fuselage under the paint of these planes is degrading at an accelerating rate. The airline has pledged not to fly these planes until Airbus offers a permanent solution.





As Executive Traveler reports, Qatar Airways now plans to bring back to at least five Airbus A380s by November 2021. The hypothesis is not excluded to even review the 10 A380s to fly again in 2022. Qatar Airways now considers that it has “No other alternative” than to fly A380s, because the airline must find a way to increase its capacity at Christmas.

