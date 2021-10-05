Quinté + of Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Chantilly: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Chantilly, the Prix de la Chambre de Monsieur le Prince. Departure at 1:50 p.m. 16 starters. Handicap. 2,000 meters. Jockey-Club track. 3-year-old purebreds.

Coach Fabrice Chappet is doubly represented in this quinté, where his two residents, the 4 Val Bassett and the 3 Nepali can prevail. Both are taken at the same value, our preference having gone to the first named because of a number in the starting boxes more advantageous.

Badly placed in the stalls, the 1 Brok does not however lack qualities. He is also expected in the right combination. We can’t fault our last minute, the 7 High Lady, which does not lack references in this category. She can hope to surprise at an interesting odds.

Among the interesting outsiders, note the candidacy of 5 Magic Davier, whose weight situation has improved recently.





The predictions:

4. Val Bassett

3. Nepali

1. Brok

16. Full Flow

7. High Lady

14. Heart Holding Forceps

13. Sweet Betsy

The last minute :

7. High Lady

Results for Sunday October 3 at Longchamp:

Like crime, infidelity does not pay off … The German races, Derby and the Baden-Baden Grand Prix in the lead, are regularly a benchmark for the Arc. This we know. In this sense, why did we drop the 1 Torquator Lasso, 2nd in the 2020 Derby behind In Swoop, who was our favorite in the 2020 Arc, winner of the Baden GP 29 days ago and winner of the Arc yesterday at an odds of big outsider? This question will haunt us for a long time.

The editorial staff recommends you